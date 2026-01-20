Raymond James Stadium gears up for NHL Stadium Series matchup

The Brief The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins for a game at Raymond James Stadium on February 1. Preparations started arriving at the stadium on January 19. This will be the first game in NHL history to be played in an outdoor football stadium in Florida.



The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up to host the Boston Bruins for an outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium on February 1. It will be the first game in NHL history to be played in an outdoor football stadium in Florida.

It's all part of the National Hockey League’s Stadium Series. Preparations, including the ice rink, started arriving at the stadium on January 19.

First, a steel frame needs to be built to lay down the ice and to protect it from Florida weather. Think of it as a refrigerated tent, which will be removed closer to game day.

The league says this is one of the most ambitious structures they’ve ever built, but they can get it done. It has been a long time coming for an outdoor game to come to Tampa.

The Lightning have wanted to make this happen for years, and now, just a couple of weeks away from this happening, the organization can’t wait to see how it all turns out.

What they're saying:

"The league would not have granted us the game if they didn't think it was going to be possible," said Brian Breseman, Vice President of Communications for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I don't know how long they've been looking at bringing this game to Raymond James, but they've done their due diligence. They're going to build a structure over the ice, and it's going to be crazy to bring ice to an outdoor football stadium."

Not only will the NHL need to protect the ice from heat, but another big outdoor challenge is to face humidity as excess moisture can create frost on the ice surface.

"We don’t want that frost, we know when the players skate. They’re going to cut up the ice, and we’re going to get snow and that’s normal, but now you add that extra humidity, and we’re going to start getting a frost buildup, which we don’t want more snow," said Derek King, NHL Senior Director of hockey operations and facilities.

"How do we remove that frost? How thick of a covering do we use? That’s the best way, so I think the plan we’ve come up with we feel confident that we can build that structure, cool it off inside and give us the perfect conditions, just like any other building builder. The shoe device works through that six hours, just mental and then we’re ready for the game."

What's next:

With the unpredictable weather in Florida, the league says there’s a weather date as a backup, so fans won’t lose out on this unique experience.

Puck drop between the Lightning and the Bruins is set for 6:30 p.m. on February 1.

Country music star Tim McGraw will also be performing after the first intermission.