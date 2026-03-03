Florida massage therapist arrested twice in a month for sexual battery at Naples spa: deputies

The Brief A Florida massage therapist has been arrested twice in a month for sexual battery at a Naples spa, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The latest charges against 38-year-old Raoul Atkinson of Fort Myers stem from an incident on Nov. 29. The sheriff's office has not identified the specific spa where Atkinson worked.



A Florida massage therapist is back in jail after turning himself in on Sunday, marking his second arrest in less than a month for allegedly performing unwanted sexual acts on clients at a Naples spa.

The latest charges against 38-year-old Raoul Atkinson of Fort Myers stem from an incident on Nov. 29.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that Atkinson performed unwanted sexual acts on her while he was providing a massage at the spa he worked at.

Deputies say that this is not Atkinson's first encounter with law enforcement this year, as he was previously implicated in a separate incident that allegedly took place on Nov. 6 at the same spa.

READ: Hit-and-run driver who blew through red light, stop signs before slamming into motorcyclist arrested: PCSO

Atkinson was arrested for the first incident on February 2 before bonding out of jail.

Charges

One count of sexual battery (related to the Nov. 29 incident)

One count of battery (related to the Nov. 6 incident)

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not identified the specific spa where Atkinson worked.