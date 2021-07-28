‘Nine years with No. 9’: Lightning trade Tyler Johnson to Blackhawks for Seabrook

article

After nine years with the Bolts, Tyler Johnson is heading to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The announcement came late Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Lightningalso traded away a 2023 second-round pick. In return, they acquired the contract of defenseman Brent Seabrook, who will spend the remaining three years of his contract on long-term injured reserve.

The 35-year-old Seabrook in March announced he is ending his 15-year career — but not retiring — because of a hip injury that led to him missing all of last season.

The Lightning freed up the three years left of Johnson’s salary — a $5 million annual salary-cap hit — and will be allowed to exceed the cap by $6.875 million each year with Seabrook on LTIR.

Following Tuesday’s trade, the Lightning shared the news on social media.

"Thank you, Johnny," according to the team’s Twitter post. "Lucky to have had you as part of our team and the Tampa Bay community for so long. Wishing you nothing but the best."

General Manager Julien BriseBois personally thanked Johnson for all his years in a statement.

"He played a pivotal role in the success the team has enjoyed and will forever be remembered as two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Bolts," the statement read in part. "We wish him all the best in Chicago."

