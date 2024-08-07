Nolan Arenado, Alec Burleson each drive in 2 runs to help the Cardinals beat the Rays 5-2

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Erick Fedde (8-5) pitched five innings for the victory. Willson Contreras and Masyn Winn also had two hits apiece for the Cardinals.

After a rocky debut after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox, Fedde rebounded in his first start at home. He allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his majors-leading 36th save in 39 opportunities.

Josh Lowe had two hits for the Rays and scored a run.

Taj Bradley (6-6) was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on nine hits. He was the American League Pitcher of the Month for July when he went 3-1 with a 1.45 ERA.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 7: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Busch Stadium on August 7, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the first inning when Contreras singled with one out, scoring Winn, who led off with a double.

The Rays tied it in the third on a mistake by Fedde. Alex Jackson was on third after he singled and advanced on a single by Yandy Díaz. Brandon Lowe bounced a grounder to Fedde, who ignored Jackson and tried to get a double play. Lowe beat the relay.

Two, two-run doubles gave St. Louis a 5-1 lead after four innings.

In the third inning, Arenado hit a one-out bouncing double over third base, scoring Burleson and Contreras. Burleson doubled home Nolan Gorman and Winn with one out in the fourth.

The Rays added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by José Caballero.

TRANSACTIONS

Rays: Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to Triple-A Durham Bulls.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Activated RHP Drew Rasmussen (elbow) from the 60-day injured list.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back stiffness) threw Tuesday night for Triple-A Memphis. He allowed one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched, when he reached his scheduled 50 pitches. He walked two and struck out none.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Shane Baz (0-1, 3.60) was set to start against RHP Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04) on Thursday night.

