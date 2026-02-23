Organizers ready for 2026 Valspar Championship

The Brief The Valspar Championship is less than a month away. Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden will be posted up at the course during the tournament. 18-year-old phenom Blades Brown will be a sponsor exemption for the tournament.



The Valspar Championship is almost here.

"I am very excited," Valspar tournament director Tracy West said.

The excitement is tenfold, because the tournament has landed commitments from 20 of the top 50 golfers.... and they aren't done filling spots just yet.

What they're saying:

"I think our field is going to be really good," Valspar general chair Ronde Barber said.

One of the headliners comes in the form of an exemption — Blades Brown. He is the 18-year-old who skipped college to turn pro.

"Man, that golf course is hard," Brown said. "You definitely need to know where your golf ball is going to be going if you are going to play that golf course. I am really excited to tee it up again this year and see how many birdies we can make."

However, it's not all about the birdies or the golf, it's about the fan experience.

READ: USF beach volleyball excited to kick off inaugural season

"We always want to bring the big-name players to play, but we are known for more than just that," West said. "We are a fun happening."

READ: US Men’s hockey team invited to Trump’s State of the Union

Dig deeper:

One of those fun happenings is called "The Turn," which is a fan space that will be hosted by Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden. He will raffle off all the sports memorabilia he has received from teams in his box openings.

"Jon has done an awesome job stepping up his role with us," Barber said. "He loves being involved with us and we appreciate him."

READ: Will Messi Miss the World Cup? + Cashless Stadiums & Shocking Parking Prices! | Futbol HQ

Local perspective:

This year the Valspar Championship is going head-to-head with March Madness. However, 2026 brings new challenges with the big dance because NCAA tournament games are being played in Tampa on the same weekend. While, from the outside looking in, it might appear to cause problems, the tournament organizers believe it is a positive.

"They'll have tickets for certain games for March Madness, but they are going to be looking for other things to do too," West said. "We hope we are going to draft off of them. Just the opposite. Not be hurt by them but be able to draft off of them."

That's because this is the 50th year of professional golf hosted by Copperfield Charities, and they believe nothing, not even basketball, can take anything away from that.

"This tournament just continues to grow," Barber said. "It gets better. We challenge ourselves as a board and a management company with Pro Links to find new and engaging ways to entertain our fans. It is fun to be a part of."

What's next:

The tournament tees off on March 19 and runs through the 22nd.