2 injured during Pinellas Park domestic stabbing incident: Police
article
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Two people were injured on Monday afternoon during a domestic incident involving a knife, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.
What we know:
Few details have been released, but police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said one person has been detained.
What we don't know:
Details of what led up to the stabbing have not been released.
What's next:
The investigation is still active.
The Source: This article was written with information in a press release from the Pinellas Park Police Department.