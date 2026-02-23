Expand / Collapse search
2 injured during Pinellas Park domestic stabbing incident: Police

Published  February 23, 2026 5:51pm EST
The Brief

    • Two people were injured on Monday afternoon during a domestic incident involving a knife, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.
    • Few details have been released, but police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
    • Police said one person has been detained.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Two people were injured on Monday afternoon during a domestic incident involving a knife, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.  

What we know:

Few details have been released, but police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said one person has been detained.

What we don't know:

Details of what led up to the stabbing have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is still active.

The Source: This article was written with information in a press release from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

