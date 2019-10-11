Picks 'N' Pints: This week in NCAA College Football

Which sounds better: Oklabama or Alahoma? FOX 13's Chris Cato could not decide whether his alma mater, No. 1-ranked Alabama, or No. 6-ranked Oklahoma will win this week's matchup, so he chose both.

From the bar at World of Beer on Avion Park Boulevard in Tampa, FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and Chris Cato make their 6-packs of picks for who will win this week's biggest NCAA College Football games.

They also try some tasty offerings from the tap. Ahead of Saturday, Oct. 12's games, Scott is drinking Ezra The Lion IPA from Hidden Springs Ale Works, located at 1631 N Franklin St. in Tampa, Florida and Chris is drinking Strawberry Letter 23, a sour beer from Duclaw Brewing Company in Baltimore, Maryland.