Plant High School alum Jac Caglianone hits first two home runs of his career in same game

Plant High School alum Jac Caglianone hit his first big league home run on Thursday to right center field in the Kansas City Royals' 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Then, he homered again.

The former Florida Gator is just the fourth Royals player to ever belt his first two home runs of his big-league career in the same game.

The backstory:

The first home run was at his head, nowhere near the strike zone, and was the second highest-hit home run in all of baseball this season. It went 387 feet. The Royals' 2024 first-round draft pick then received the classic rookie silent treatment from his teammates when he returned to the dugout.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a win with Jac Caglianone #14 after the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday, June 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Karen Hastings/MLB Expand

The second blast was a no-doubter to right center as well, but traveled 440 feet.

Caglianone's first career home run came in his 14th big league game. He now sports a .218 batting average in 2025.

He is certainly no stranger to hitting the longball. Caglianone broke the Florida Gators' home run record with 75 during his time in Gainesville.

He only hit five during his varsity career at Plant High School.

What's next:

Caglianone and the Royals continue their road trip on Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

