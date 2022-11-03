Polk State women's soccer team rebuild program in just three years

The Polk State women's soccer team completed a winless season in 2019, but turning the program around wouldn't take much time at all. That's thanks to the teams new Head Coach Jess Belli.

"That's something that really excites me and that I'm really passionate about," said Belli. "Something that really excites me is to build something."

In her three years at the helm of the program, Belli has built a perennial winner. The Eagles have yet to suffer a losing season since the head coach took over.

This season, however, was something entirely different.

"This season is very special, because it's a lot of just being humble, just taking everything step by step, and we're just seeing the results we've always prayed for," said sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Nicholls.

Completing their rebuild, this season the Eagles have lost just once while winning their remaining 16 games. Polk State also captured their regional title and are currently ranked ninth in the NJCAA national polls.

"That's what I wanted. That was the goal," said Belli.

Now, the Eagles are looking to take another step toward rewriting their record books. With a win on Saturday, the Eagles would punch a ticket to the junior college national tournament for the first time in 13 years.

"This is something that I think every little girl dreams of," said sophomore forward Raisa Lugo. "It's like one of the best feelings. Having it be a reality is kind of surreal."

While the Polk State program is clearly rebuilt, it's not done building just yet.

"These girls who committed to Polk State, who have decided to be a part of this team, have created this with us, together," said Belli. "It's a special team."

Saturday, the Eagles meet Spartanburg Methodist for the right to advance to the NJCAA national tournament.