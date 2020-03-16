Powerhouse gym staying open during COVID-19 pandemic

Gyms certainly fit the profile of a public gathering when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19. The owner of Powerhouse Gym in Tampa sees it the opposite way.

"We plan on keeping our doors open as long as we possibly can," owner Matthew Midyett told FOX 13 Sports. "It's a really good way for them to come and unwind."

Owner of D1 Sports Training Taylor Scott, a conglomerate of Powerhouse Gym, agrees.

"We're very aware of everything that's going on. We're monitoring it very closely," Scott said. "But we firmly believe that the more we can keep people active, the more we can keep people healthy and the more we can keep people on a regular regime is going to be the most beneficial for us."

So how do you solve the dilemma of keeping a gym full of sweaty bodies open in the midst of a pandemic transferred by bodily fluids?

In the case of Powerhouse gym, they're putting out extra hand sanitizing stations, but also had the gym fogged by EcoShield.

That's good enough for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Will Gohlston.

"It doesn't even smell like sweat that much out there," Gohlston told FOX 13 Sports. "That's always a good thing with a space this big and how many people work out here."

Gohlston, a client of D1 Sports Training, said he never considered staying home to train.

"I feel like all the measures were taken to be safe and healthy so I never second-guessed it," he said.

