Rays fans share excitement for the postseason, team's long-term commitment to St. Pete

It wasn’t the outcome Rays fans were hoping for Tuesday, but they held festivities all day in honor of the team’s postseason game.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, St. Pete City Council members, Pinellas County Commission Chair Janet Long and Rays representatives raised the postseason flag outside City Hall Tuesday morning.

They also discussed the recently announced deal that the Rays plan to make St. Pete their permanent home.

"For heaven's sakes, it is one of the biggest deals that has ever happened in the city of St. Petersburg," Long said. "And if you thought we had problems being on the map, just wait until we win the World Series. We're really going to have something to talk about. Isn't this the greatest feeling, though, to know that the Rays are finally committed for the long haul to our beautiful paradise that we all call home," she said.

Many fans seconded that excitement.

"We're the St. Pete team, too, you know, we're not on the other side of the bridge," Rays fan Jeffrey Waitkevich, said. "We're distinctly St. Pete. Everyone who lives here loves the Rays and is super proud of them. Were ecstatic that they're staying," he said.

"We didn't want to lose what we have," fan Ray Lorenzo said. "So, I'm glad that they stayed right here in our backyard, and we're ready to support them," he said.

"I would go to Tampa if they were there, but it's very convenient to have them here in St. Pete," fan Greg Kasson said.

Ferg's Sports Bar also had celebrations before and after the game.