Rays goes with youth over experience for left handed power

The Rays are counting their projections that Luke Raley and Josh Lowe will supply the power they need from the left side of the plate. Raley lead the Rays this Spring in home runs and RBIs with a .326 batting average. Deciding to go with those two is a backing and belief in their bats.

"We want to go out there and produce," said Raley. "That's where it stands. We're really excited to get the opportunity, and we want to go out and do it."

"I think the both of us and every other left-handed bat that we have can fill that role," said Josh Lowe. "We know we can do it. We're just excited to go out there and show that and put together a good season."

The Rays track record of developing homegrown talent gives the rest of the team confidence.

"Don't need to go out there and outsource any talent, said Brandon Lowe. "We have some guys that just need to have that belief in themselves, grow a bit more, come in and perform. That's exactly what they did."

Luke Raley getting ready for Opening Day

For Luke Raley and pitcher Kevin Kelly, who was picked up this Winter in Rule-5 Draft from the Cleveland Guardians, who were battling to make this club coming into Spring Training. Both were given the news that they made the team two weeks ago from Kevin Cash. As for Josh Lowe was he given the good news early as well?

"I didn't find out until we played the Yankees the other day," said Lowe. "I was in the middle of my routine. Cashie called me in the office and told me. That freed me up a little for that game, but it's always exciting finding out you're making the opening day roster."

Despite waiting to tell Lowe that he made the club. Cash saw what needed to move forward into the regular season.

"You'd like to see what Luke and Josh did in Spring Training, if that can just kind of slide over into Opening Day and into the regular season. I think we all would be very, very pleased."

The Rays are taking an early risk with potentially a high reward with two of their youngest players. Knowing there is still time to add another veteran if needed.