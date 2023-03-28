Tampa Bay Rays announce details for Park, Walk and Cheer program

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced details for the Park Walk and Cheer Program for the 2023 season.

The program supports local law enforcement and police departments.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the program returned last year and has grown to benefit multiple counties in the Tampa Bay area. Over 4,000 vouchers were distributed during the 2022 season.

"In 2015, the Rays organization first provided the police department vouchers for free game tickets to help officers introduce themselves to the community," said St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway. "The vouchers allow officers to meet people in a positive way and build great relationships in the community. Thanks to this partnership, the Park, Walk, and Cheer program continues to build bridges between law enforcement and the residents they serve."

Officers can reward citizens with Rays tickets for good citizenship through the program. The goal is to grow a positive relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"We're excited to support the Park, Walk, and Cheer program and continue building strong relationships between our community and law enforcement," said Rays President Brian Auld. "We believe that by coming together and fostering positive interactions, we can make our neighborhoods safer and more welcoming for everyone."

The program is available to officers in communities including Charlotte, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota.

