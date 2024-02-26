Rays infielder Curtis Mead has no regrets about picking baseball over Australian Rules Football

There are no guarantees for Tampa Bay Rays infielder Curtis Mead this Spring, but he's feeling better about his chance to make this club.

Mead is ranked as one of the top young prospects. His call-up last season, even though it was for just 24 games, has given Mead a confidence boost coming to camp.

"It's really been enjoyable definitely feeling a little more comfortable this time around," Mead told FOX 13 Sports. "Being up and around it last year, so yeah, it's been exciting."

"Everybody just raves about the person and the willingness to continue to find ways to improve," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Mead has shown he's ready for the majors after hitting .302 with 41 home runs in the last four seasons in the minors. Just two years ago, he was considered the best power hitter among the Rays prospects, but he has just one Major League home run in 83 at bats.

"You know it takes time," Cash said. "Some guys it transforms immediately for. Sometimes it takes a little time to get some more reps at this level."

The Rays like versatility in their players and Mead is showing his ability to play at multiple spots in the infield. His focus this spring is on his defense.

"When I was younger, I love to hit and that sort of thing," Mead said. "Now I kind of understand that you can help out the rest of your team by making a huge play is probably my favorite part."

Mead was a multi-sport athlete growing up, and being from Australia, he was steered towards Australian Rules Football, but in high school he decided baseball was the ball he preferred.

"It came down to the wire at 16," Mead said. "I wasn't really sure which way I wanted to go. Then I made the Australian baseball team and I really hadn't put a ton of effort into baseball. So at the end of the day I decided roll with it. I'm happy I made that decision."

It's early, but the early impressions he's making are solid.

"He's a very, very talented player," Cash said.

What does Cash like the most about Mead?

"He's a talented player," Cash laughed.