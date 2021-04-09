Rays home opener: Fans return Friday to the Trop for first time since 2019

It’s the day Tampa Bay Rays fans have been waiting for since before the pandemic. They’re allowed back in the stands at Tropicana Field for the first time since 2019, but home games will be a lot different this season with the new health and safety plans in place.

The Rays home opener against the New York Yankees starts Friday at 3:10 p.m. Only 9,000 seats were available in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Earlier this week, the team announced the game was sold out.

Masks will be required at all times except when eating or drinking, which will only be allowed while sitting. Lines will be socially distanced, as will seats.

No bags are allowed inside. Tickets will be handled through the MLB Ballpark app. The app will also be the method to order food once inside the Trop. Instead of standing in line, the app will notify fans when their order is ready.

The only other item fans can bring in with them is a sealed personal-sized bottle of water.

This will be the first time fans can congratulate their Rays in person for making the World Series. Championship banners for winning the AL East and the ALCS will be raised.

"It's going to be a new normal for us," said fan Leah Arnold. "We are so excited to be able to air hug everybody, air hug Ozzie, air hug all the team members, air hug our section 120 family."



The national anthem will be sung by Lynsey Bracken, an ER nurse at Bayfront Health.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. and gates open at 1:40 p.m.