Rays ready to start 2022 run to the World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are about to open the season on the best run in franchise history.

Tropicana Field is decked out, ready for another banner year. Rays president of baseball operation Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash have assembled and cultivated a talented squad that is favored to make the playoffs for an unprecedented fourth straight year.

"It's going to be a heck of a year, a lot of fun and we control our own destiny, so we'll see what happens," stated Rays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. "I like our chances."

Since 2010 the Rays have the fourth-most wins in the MLB. They've won 1,000 games with one of the lowest payrolls in the majors and a roster that sees continual change.

"It's a testament to the front office what they've been able to do," said Rays outfielder Brett Phillips. "I know year in and year out you've got a bunch of people who question them. I still wonder why they question them because the success we've had and hopefully will continue to have."

The Rays have raised the bar and have completely transformed from a franchise that was nearly 300 games under .500 in their first 12 seasons. To a well-respected organization that is 157 games over .500 in their last 12 years. But this group is far from satisfied with that success. They have one more obstacle to conquer that's winning a World Series.

"I think we've set the bar fairly high" explained Rays manager Kevin Cash. "We're not necessarily playing for the regular season. Saying that it's pretty spectacular the way this team played all season long. It didn't end the way we wanted that's for sure. I think a lot of guys find the balance of not harboring it, but having it be a subtle reminder as we get going here."

The Rays are projected to win 10 fewer games this season, but 90 wins is still a number that likely will have the Rays back in the postseason for another run.