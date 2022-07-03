Rays score 6 in the fifth inning for 7-3 win over Blue Jays

article

Shane Baz pitched six innings for his first win of the season, Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Sunday.

Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning — their biggest inning of the season. All of the damage came against Blue Jays right-handers Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.

Tampa Bay lost the first two games of this five-game series, matching a season-worst four-game losing streak, then won the final three convincingly.

Baz (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits to win for the first time in his five big-league starts in 2022. He walked two and matched a season-best by striking out seven.

The Rays’ Cristofer Ogando made his major-league debut, allowing a sacrifice fly over two innings of relief. Shawn Armstrong got one out in the ninth but gave up an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and left with the bases loaded. Jason Adam got the final two outs for his third save in three chances.

Ramírez scored the opening run in the first on a throwing error by Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, but Toronto answered in the third on an RBI single from Guerrero, whose hit had an exit velocity of 111.3 mph.

The Rays then broke it open in the fifth, when seven of the first eight batters got a hit. Taylor Walls doubled, René Pinto grounded out, Yandy Díaz singled home a run but was thrown out trying to advance, Wander Franco singled, and Ramírez chased Stripling with a homer to left, his fourth of the season.

Choi greeted Thornton with a blast to right for his seventh of the season, Isaac Paredes singled and Arozarena capped the outburst with his eighth home run.

Stripling allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

HEAVY HEARTS

The Blue Jays and Rays lined up along the foul lines before first pitch for a moment of silence in honor of Julia Budzinski, the eldest daughter of Toronto first base coach Mark Budzinski. She died Saturday at the age of 17. Bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RH Trevor Richards (strained neck) was activated off the 15-day injured list and RHP Thomas Hatch was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES

Tampa Bay: optioned RHP Dusten Knight and RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Triple-A Durham and added Ogando from the taxi squad. RHP Drew Rasumussen, who was the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader, remained on the active roster.

UP NEXT

Rays: Tampa Bay has not named a starter for Monday’s game at Boston, the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park. RHP Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.69 ERA) goes for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (9-2, 2,09) starts Monday as Toronto begins a three-game series at Oakland. The Athletics have not named a starter.

