Reports: Buccaneers intend to make offer Tom Brady can't refuse

article

Conventional thought would be, if you have a chance to get a 4-time Super Bowl MVP on your team, it's probably a good idea.

Sports Illustrated's Dianna Russini's reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be all-in on the New England Patriots’ ace QB, Tom Brady and once the legal tampering period opens next Monday, they might give him whatever he wants to lead this franchise to the Promise Land.

Russini's source said Brady is looking for some level of input on what the roster looks like and he wants to dictate the play calling.

It seems like a no brainer for the Bucs.