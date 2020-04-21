Rob Gronkowski to return to NFL alongside Tom Brady in Tampa

article

Rob Gronkowski did not get to make his dramatic appearance in Tampa at Wrestlemania 36 earlier this month, but the retired Patriots star will still get a chance to hit the field at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a deal with the Patriots for Gronk to join his former quarterback on the Bucs, the NFL confirms.

Tom Brady famously signed with the Buccaneers last month. Now, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported, Gronkowski is returning to the league to play alongside Brady.

A trade would have to be worked out for that to happen, Rapoport noted, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the two teams have indeed agreed to terms of a deal.

FOX’s Jay Glazer adds that Gronkowski has already taken a physical for the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March of 2019, citing injuries, and signed on with the WWE. He was expected to play a big role at Wrestlemania in Tampa this month, but the event was moved to the WWE’s empty facility in Orlando for social distancing purposes.

The former tight end himself told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s “not totally done” with football, despite the concussions he suffered.

Gronkowski had one year left on his contract with the Patriots at the time of his retirement. Schefter reports the trade will send Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The Buccaneers already have former first-round pick OJ Howard at tight end, along with Cameron Brate.

