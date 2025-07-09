Tampa Bay Rowdies hire Dominic Casciato as new head coach

The Brief The Rowdies officially hired former Omaha Union Head Coach Dominic Casciato as the team's new head coach. The Rowdies fired former head coach Robbie Neilson in April after a poor start to the season. Casciato takes over for interim head coach Steve Coleman, who returns to his original role on the coaching staff.



There's a new voice leading the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

"Obviously, an opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Rowdies, I don't think anyone turns that down, right?" said Dominic Casciato.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the Rowdies officially announced the hiring of former Omaha Union head coach Dominic Casciato to fill the same role in Tampa.

"I think it's a great opportunity to have a fresh start, to get fresh ideas and to move forward," Casciato said. "I'm not coming in here to turn this into Dominic Casciato FC. This is the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and I'm here to help."

Casciato is not just hoping to help but also hoping to bring stability back to the Rowdies.

Since 2023, six coaches have lead the Rowdies bench at some point as head coach, interim head coach or acting head coach.

"I think, definitely, this is the guy," team veteran Leo Fernandes said. "It's almost like another clean slate for the players. Players want to prove themselves."

The backstory:

Casciato has proven himself in USL League One by leading his Omaha club to a championship in 2024.

"Now, with Dom in, and some really, really good leadership, some good ideas, it's just going to help us take it to the next level," Fernandes said.

What they're saying:

"Typically we just try and dominate," Casciato said. "That's not a play on words or anything. We're just trying to dominate the game with and without the ball and always play on the front foot."