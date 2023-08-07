Expand / Collapse search
Scott Smith's College Caravan kicks off on FOX 13

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13 Sports Anchor Scott Smith is heading across the state of Florida in this week's College Caravan. He'll be on the road heading to five in-state football programs as they gear up for the start of the season. 

Scott will be heading out to these five college programs: 

  • August 7: USF
  • August 8: Miami
  • August 9: UCF
  • August 10: UF
  • August 11: FSU

You can catch College Caravan all week on FOX 13 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. from August 7-11. 

Stay tuned to FOX 13's Facebook page throughout the week at 7:15 p.m. for a College Caravan Special. Scott will be bringing bonus coverage, a live Q&A on all things related to each football program. 