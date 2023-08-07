Scott Smith's College Caravan kicks off on FOX 13

article

FOX 13 Sports Anchor Scott Smith is heading across the state of Florida in this week's College Caravan. He'll be on the road heading to five in-state football programs as they gear up for the start of the season.

Scott will be heading out to these five college programs:

August 7: USF

August 8: Miami

August 9: UCF

August 10: UF

August 11: FSU

You can catch College Caravan all week on FOX 13 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. from August 7-11.

Stay tuned to FOX 13's Facebook page throughout the week at 7:15 p.m. for a College Caravan Special. Scott will be bringing bonus coverage, a live Q&A on all things related to each football program.