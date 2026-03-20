St. Pete native Jordan Jacobson plays important role on Florida basketball coaching staff

The Brief St. Pete native Jordan Jacobson is the director of basketball operations for Florida men's basketball. He has been on the staff in Gainesville for five years. Jacobson's goal is to become a head coach someday.



St. Petersburg native Jordan Jacobson had given up on basketball once he graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School.

"I went to a bigger school than my basketball talents were going to take me to," Jacobson said. "I thought I was done with basketball, but life has a funny way of working out."

What we know:

Jacobson attended his dream school, the University of Michigan. However, basketball kept calling his name.

He made his return to the court as a student manager on the Wolverines' basketball team.

"I found myself back in the sport, back where I am supposed to be and back where I am passionate," Jacobson said.

The backstory:

He found success in Ann Arbor. He was a student manager for three seasons, the last of which he was named the head student manager. In his time at Michigan, the Wolverines made a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2019 and an Elite Eight appearance in 2021.

When he graduated in 2021, he came back to the sunshine state as a grad assistant at the University of Florida under former Gators head coach Mike White. Once leadership changed and Todd Golden came to town, the new coaching staff kept Jacobson on board after impressing during on-campus recruiting.

"I proved some institutional knowledge and value," Jacobson said.

READ: St. Pete 5th graders make cards to brighten Valentine's Day for senior citizens

Local perspective:

After two years in Gainesville, Jacobson earned his master's degree in Sport Management at Florida and was eventually hired as the Gators' video coordinator. Last season, he was promoted to the director of basketball operations just in time for Florida to win the program's third national title. Jacobson has now been at Florida for five seasons. He sees some similarities between the two No. 1 seeded teams.

"It's special to be a part of this group," Jacobson said. "I have been really blessed in my career with different groups and this one is really special."

He believes the Gators can experience another special March for the second year in a row.

What they're saying:

"I feel really confident in our group that we will be able to make a run," Jacobson said. "I'm hoping to make it all the way. Whoever stands in our path, we'll be up for the challenge."

And one day, Jacobson aims to be up to becoming a head coach. However, right now, he just wants to enjoy the journey until he makes it there.

"I will take it one day at a time," Jacobson said. "Obviously, try and be the best version of myself for this team as it currently stands. I hope to one day run my own program and be able to use all that I have learned from all the great coaches and all that I have been able to learn from this program so far to make as much of a difference as possible. Obviously, compete at the highest level and win some games. Really passionate about the college game and the opportunity to lead young men and help people grow, but take it one day at a time. I am here in the present right now. I am 10 toes down in what I currently have to do to orient myself to lead the best life that I possibly can and give as much to this world and this game as I possibly can."

What's next:

Jacobson and the Gators battle 16-seed Prairie View A&M on Friday Night at 9:25 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT.