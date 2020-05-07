Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2020 schedule

There's a lot of excitement around the Buccaneers this offseason, now that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have joined the team. Tonight, we find out exactly when they'll hit the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their full 2020-2021 season schedule, giving sports-starved football fans something to look forward to.

The schedule is:

- Sunday, Sept. 13 | at New Orleans | 4:25 p.m. | FOX

- Sunday, Sept. 20 | CAROLINA | 1 p.m. | FOX

- Sunday, Sept. 27 | at Denver | 4:25 p.m. | FOX

- Sunday, Oct. 4 | L.A. CHARGERS | 1 p.m.

- Thursday, Oct. 8 | at Chicago | 8:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon

- Sunday, Oct. 18 | GREEN BAY | 4:25 p.m. | FOX

- Sunday, Oct. 25 | at Las Vegas | 8:20 p.m.

- Monday, Nov. 2 | at N.Y. Giants | 8:15 p.m.

- Sunday, Nov. 8 | NEW ORLEANS | 8:20 p.m.

- Sunday, Nov. 15 | at Carolina | 1 p.m. | FOX

- Monday, Nov. 23 | L.A. RAMS | 8:15 p.m.

- Sunday, Nov. 29 | KANSAS CITY | 4:25 p.m.

- Sunday, Dec. 13 | MINNESOTA | 1 p.m. | FOX

- Sunday, Dec. 20 | at Atlanta | 1 p.m. | FOX

- Sat./Sun., Dec. 26/27 | at Detroit | TBD | TBD

- Sunday, Jan. 3 | ATLANTA 1 p.m. | FOX

- All times Eastern and subject to change.

The full NFL schedule is available here: http://www.nfl.com/schedules/2020/REG1

All major sports and events have been postponed or canceled to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It's not yet clear what effect the virus will have on the NFL's schedule, but it appears that the league is pressing forward with a standard season schedule for now.

The NFL preseason traditionally kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton during the third week of July, then the regular season starts the second week of September.

The league did already say that international games will be canceled and rescheduled in the U.S.

