Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
16
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:45 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:42 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:15 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from WED 2:10 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County

Veteran's performance of national anthem becomes tradition at Amalie Arena

By
Published 
Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX 13 News

Lightning Anthem singer star of pre-game shows

Evan Axelbank reports

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning's national anthem singer has become a familiar face and voice around Tampa Bay. Other than the players, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey is now, arguably, the most popular person on the ice at Amalie Arena.

Wednesday night, she will sing the anthem before the Bolts take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

She never expected this to happen but is thrilled that it did. If you had told her that she would have the eyes of 20,000 people on her, "I probably would have thought you were crazy, first of all," Bryson-Kirksey told FOX 13 News.

Second of all, she would have said, "Cool!"

"It is such a thrill to be out on the ice and doing something for a team that is so amazing," she said.

PREVIOUS: Before Amalie Arena, Lightning's anthem singer called the Air Force her home

In 2013, the Air Force technical sergeant – who started singing in church as a kid in South Carolina – was looking for ways to sing at more than events for the military. When the Rays called MacDill to ask who would be able to sing the anthem on military appreciation night, they recommended Sonya.

Before long, the head of Lightning game presentation noticed her – and the way the crowd reacted to her.

She sings seriously, with a military vet's technical precision and a slight flare. She appreciates an arena crowd that stands at relative attention during the anthem, even though a hockey game is about to start. 

The only thing she reveres more than the anthem is the country for which it stands.

She says "all for one" is also the motto of the Lightning organization. 

Of course, the players are the ones scoring goals, but she says each is symbolic of how the organization is run. Her rise as the Lightning de facto anthem singer coincides with the team's rise to the top of the NHL.

"Everybody had the same amount of confidence at the same time," she pointed out.

One note at a time, she honors her team, military career, and country. 