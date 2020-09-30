Lightning boat parade: Stanley Cup celebration hits the water

The Tampa Bay Lightning are celebrating their Stanley Cup victory in true Florida fashion: on the water.

While many championship teams take to the streets following a big win, the Bolts' boat parade route will travel along Tampa's Riverwalk on Wednesday to show off Lord Stanley.

Lightning players will be aboard boats on the Hillsborough River, taking off from Marjorie Park on Davis Islands at 5 p.m.

The boat parade route will then head north past Curtis Hixon Park, WaterWorks Park and Armature Works in downtown Tampa.

Fans are invited to watch from their own boats or from the shore along the Riverwalk -- but boaters cannot join or follow the Bolts' flotilla.

The hour-long parade will conclude near the Rick's on the River restaurant around 6 p.m. From there, the Lightning will drive 2.5 miles to Raymond James Stadium to celebrate with fans.

MacDill Air Force Base says they will also participate in the celebration with a flyover to honor the team.

Two tankers from MacDill, which will be outfitted in Lightning gear are set to fly over the stadium around 7:30 p.m.

The RayJay event is free, but requires a ticket -- which were immediately claimed once they were made available on Tuesday afternoon.

If you can't join the festivities in person, live coverage of the stadium event will air on FOX Sports Sun.

