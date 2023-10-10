Tampa Bay Lightning kick off NHL season against Nashville Predators: Everything You Need to Know

article

Hockey is back in Tampa Bay!

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to kick off the NHL season at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning come into the 2023-2024 season following a longer offseason than they've had in years after an early playoff exit against the Toronto Maple Leafs last year.

The major headline coming out of the preseason was the announcement of an extended absence for star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The two-time Stanley Cup champion underwent successful back surgery on Sept. 28 and is expected to miss the first two months of the regular season.

Tuesday night's game will mark the first time since 2016 Vasilevskiy won't be in net for the Bolts on Opening Night, but Head Coach Jon Cooper said he's not concerned with having backup Jonas Johansson taking on the role.

"I do believe goalies develop later; there's a later development in them," Cooper said. "And so, maybe this is his time, and everything he's done before this is to get to this point."

The Lightning announced their Opening Day roster, returning 16 players, including eight of their 10 leading scorers, from last season. The Bolts lost forward Alex Killorn in free agency to the Anaheim Ducks, but the championship core of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Vasilevskiy is still intact.

Coach Cooper said he's excited to see what this team can accomplish.

"I guess the Vasilevskiy incident is adversity, but you wouldn't feel it in that room with that group," he said. "And nobody's hanging their heads or doing any of that stuff; they're excited to play hockey, and I think the culture that’s been built in this organization over the last decade, it's pretty comfortable for the guys to come in here and perform."

The team will host GAME ONe Opening Day to celebrate the NHL season-opening game in Tampa Bay, with festivities getting underway at 1 p.m. and featuring a blue carpet walk, live music performance, and more. For more information on festivities, click here.

Lightning Chief Marketing Officer Matt Corey spoke with FOX13 about the excitement of kicking off the hockey season in TPA.

"We get to be the first puck drop of the whole season," Corey said. "This is going to be a lot of fun. We'll have multiple watch parties - one on Water Street [and] one on Ford Thunder Alley where people can come hang out."

Corey said some people who show up to the watch parties might even get a ticket to the game.

To snag a last-minute ticket for the game at Amalie Arena, click here.