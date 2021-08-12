Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets on sale Aug. 19

article

Finally, the Bolts announced when single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale.

Tickets for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. The tickets include the team's game at Orlando’s Amway Center on Oct. 5 against the Florida Panthers.

The Stanley Cup banner will rise at the first home game of the regular season on Oct. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In July, the team released its preseason schedule, which can be found below:

Tuesday, September 28

Lightning at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Lightning vs. Predators, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Lightning vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Lightning at Predators, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

Lightning vs. Panthers (Amway Center), 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 7

Lightning vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Last month, the Lightning announced they will be playing an outdoor NHL game for the first time on Feb. 26, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium against the Nashville Predators. Ticket information has not been released.