Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House for delayed celebration of back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

After winning two Stanley Cup championships, the Tampa Bay Lightning are finally at the White House to be honored for back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

Their visit will take place Monday at 2 p.m., one day after their big wins over the Florida Panthers in South Florida on Sunday evening and the Nashville Predators Saturday.

It's the first time for the Bolts to visit the White House, even though they won a total of three Stanley Cups.

After the 2003-04 season win, a lockout occurred. Now, as they head into the playoffs, they will finally get their chance after the pandemic delayed the opportunity.