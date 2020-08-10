Tampa Bay Lightning will get rematch with Columbus Blue Jackets in first round of playoffs

The warm-up games are over for the Lightning with the first round of playoffs are set.

The Bolts will open a best-of-seven game series Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets -- the same team that swept the Lightning last year in the first round. This will be the second time the teams meet this season.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 against conference opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Foligno leads them averaging 0.9.

The puck will drop Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

