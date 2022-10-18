Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Lightning will take on Flyers in home opener

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning training camp begins

The only motivation the Lightning need as they head into training camp is last season’s game 6 loss to the Avalanche fresh in their minds.

TAMPA, Fla. - It's about to get electric inside Amalie Arena.

Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's home opener for this season. 

The Bolts are off to a rocky start – lost two of three games. However, that's not the case for Steven Stamkos, who has scored four goals in three games. Dating back to last season, the captain had a point in 12 straight games.

The team is also trying to find its footing defensively. They've given up 11 goals to start the season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. in downtown Tampa.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers averaged 30.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.6 goals per game.