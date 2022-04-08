Rays' Opening Day: Hero FHP trooper who stopped DUI suspect during Skyway 10K to throw first pitch

Baseball is back at Tropicana Field, and the expected attendance numbers for Opening Day make it clear that fans are excited. Attendance has long been an issue at The Trop, but that’s not the case Friday afternoon as the Rays organization says the game is a sellout – but there are a few remaining seats sprinkled throughout the stadium.

The Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:10 p.m. The first pitch will be thrown by FHP trooper Toni Schuck. She’s the trooper who stopped a drunk driver from reaching thousands of runners who were running in the Skyway 10K by putting her vehicle in the path of the drunk driver.

PREVIOUS: Manatee County proclaim 'Trooper Toni Schuck Day' after she stopped intoxicated driver during Skyway 10K

After a turbulent off-season and shortened spring training due to the lockout, the team and fans are both happy to see this day finally happening.

However, fans have high expectations for the team this year, especially after coming off two historic seasons. Last year, the Rays won 100 games, the most in the American League. They were well on their way to their second AL East Championship until the heartbreaking four-game loss in Boston. So, the Rays say, this season, they have something to prove.

They add that they are confident in their roster as many of their core players are returning as well as a few new additions. Players say they’re not only confident in another post-season appearance but also in an exciting regular season as well.

READ: 'We're giving this our best shot': St. Pete still in the game for Rays future, mayor says

For Rays fans heading out to The Trop to see the Rays in action, there are a few new additions that have been made to heighten the ballpark experience as new restaurant areas were unveiled earlier this week along with some new food options on the menu. There is also now a new Rays' museum that tells the story of the team as they approach their 25th anniversary season. It’s free of charge and located in the four left field alcoves on the concourse level.

Gates open at 1:10 p.mm.