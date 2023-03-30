Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays fans head to the Trop for sold-out Opening Day

By FOX 13 news staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Opening Day has arrived for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the home opener against the Detroit Tigers will be a sold-out afternoon game.

The team held their final practice of the pre-season on Wednesday. They will have all their regulars ready for the opener, including Wander Franco, who went through a full practice.

The quad soreness he experienced over the weekend is no longer an issue, the team stated. 

Back in February, Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury Monday during a batting practice session at the Walt Disney World complex. At the time, the team said he will be out for 6–8 weeks.

This comes after a Tommy John operation that sidelined him from June 2021 to September of last season.

Thursday will be the Rays' 26th season opener and while Kevin Cash has been through a lot of Opening Days himself, he says, they never get old.

The Tampa Bay team will be celebrating 25 years of Major League Baseball all year long. 

The game starts at 3:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers scored 3.4 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.4.