Tampa Bay Rays set to promote SS Wander Franco, MLB’s No. 1 prospect

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, considered the best prospect in the minors, is set to make his major league debut.

The Rays say they plan to promote the 20-year-old Franco from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is off Monday and hosts the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Franco is a .332 hitter with 145 RBIs in three minor league seasons.

Franco went 5 for 17 with a long home run in seven spring training games for Tampa Bay this year.

The Rays had the best record in the majors this year until their current six-game losing streak.