Tampa Bay Rowdies captain celebrates centennial milestone

Time flies when you're having fun. For Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Aaron Guillen, however, time hasn't flown by, but has been very good to him since he signed with the team in 2020.

"When he first came in, I just straight away thought we got the player we'd hoped for and more, obviously," said Rowdies head coach Neill Collins.

Over the last three seasons, Guillen has made himself indispensable to the Rowdies, leading the team over that span in minutes played.

In 2022 alone, Guillen only missed 25 minutes of action over the entire season.

He has also separated himself by earning the captain's armband from head coach Neill Collins.

"It's the character that gets you that consistency," said Collins. "Because there's plenty of players that are talented, but Aaron's brought a great level of consistency and character."

Wednesday night, meanwhile, will be a special night for the Rowdies lockdown defender and captain – his 100th in a Rowdies uniform.

"I don't know how many players have done it, but it's just an honor to be a part of that club," Guillen said.

Though his 100 games with the Rowdies have flown by, Guillen's footprint that he has been able to leave on the team over that time goes beyond his 100 appearances.

"He's always available and always up for any challenge," said Collins.

Collins admits, however, his captain hasn't hit his peak, yet.

"He's not an all-league defender for no reason," said Collins. "I think he's capable of playing at a higher level. He's just got to keep pushing to get better."

And Guillen believes he's up for that challenge over his next 100 games.

"Now that I've reached this mark, it's a great accomplishment, but hopefully there is more to come," said Guillen.