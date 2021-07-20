Tampa Bay slugs 2 HRs, spoils return of Orioles' Means 9-3

article

Francisco Mejia had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled John Means' return from a left shoulder strain, beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Tuesday night.

Means, making his first start since June 5, allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out two in a 78-pitch outing.

Baltimore had its three-game winning streak halted. Tampa Bay won for the ninth time in 12 games and moved within a ágame of AL East-leading Boston.