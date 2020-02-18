Tampa Bay Vipers prepare for their first home game ever -- and hopefully their first win

article

Tampa’s XFL team is getting ready for the home-opener on Saturday.

It’s been a tough start for the Vipers. They have lost their first two games of the inaugural XFL season. However, statistically, they have the best defense in the league. They are hoping to build on that and get their first win in front of a hometown crowd.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 1 p.m. The parking lot opens at 10:30 a.m. with gates opening at Raymond James Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

Fans can go to XFL.com to purchase tickets, including season tickets for the five home games. Prices start at $20 per game to sit in the lower bowl.

