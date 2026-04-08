USF's new defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge brings aggressive energy to Bulls

The Brief New USF defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge, a former Tennessee farm kid, brings an aggressive, hard-nosed coaching style centered on effort, tackling and execution. Aldridge has quickly made an impact, helping evaluate the roster and shape recruiting after being one of the first hires on the new coaching staff. With the defense in place, Aldridge believes USF has the potential to compete for a conference title heading into the 2026 season.



USF football's new defensive coordinator, Josh Aldridge, has a little southern twang to him.

"I am a country boy," Aldridge said.

The backstory:

He grew up on an 80-acre cotton farm in rural Tennessee.

"My dad made Pringles chips for 30-something years and I got told at a young age I wasn't allowed to be a farmer," Aldridge said.

However, he was allowed to be a football player.

"I just loved football," Aldridge said.

Now, he loves coaching football, and he's coaching the game with some country toughness.

What they're saying:

"We are going to swing first and ask questions later," Aldridge said. "We are going to be the aggressor."

That aggressive mindset allowed Aldridge to become a defensive coordinator in his 20s at Lenoir-Rhyne with stops at Auburn, Liberty and East Carolina, and he preaches the same goals at every school.

"The three things we talk about every single day are effort, tackling and execution," Aldridge said.

The Bulls are all bought into that mentality.

"Oh man, Coach A is a phenomenal coach," USF senior defensive tackle Major Dillard said. "He's going to coach you hard. It might not be the things that you want to hear, but it's the things you need to hear."

Big picture view:

In fact, Aldridge was the first hire made by Brian Hartline on the staff at USF. Aldridge says it was crucial to be hired as early as possible to help build the team for 2026.

"Coach moving fast the way he did, I think helped us in so many ways," Aldridge said. "Me being able to get down here, I watched six bowl practices leading into that bowl game. Being able to evaluate the roster, that was huge for me."

It was huge because he had inside knowledge of what was important for recruiting.

"We were very detailed in the players we got on defense at each position because we knew exactly what we needed," Aldridge said.

Now that Aldridge believes he has what he needs on defense, he believes the sky is the limit come fall.

"They've had some really talented teams here but haven't gotten over the hump in terms of winning the league, and that really excited me to try and be the one to do that," Aldridge said.

What's next:

Aldridge and the USF football team have their annual spring game on April 19.