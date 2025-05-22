The 'Tiger Woods of India' will compete for USF one last time

The Brief USF's Shubham Jaglan is known as the ‘Tiger Woods of India.’ The senior stated playing golf at the age of 6, using YouTube videos to help him learn. After graduation he hopes to play professionally.



Bulls senior golfer Shubham Jaglan considers himself blessed.

He feels that way about his time at USF and back in his home country of India.

"Coming here has really felt like a second home," Jaglan said. "I feel like I have been very lucky with is having great people around me."

It's been quite a ride for Jaglan.

The backstory:

"I started golf when I was about six," Jaglan said. "I watched YouTube videos to learn instructional stuff."

His time on YouTube ended up being well worth it. His father, a milkman, even designed a three-hole course on their property so Jaglan could practice.

Jaglan's self-taught golf skills eventually caught the eye of the golf foundation in India. They approached Jaglan and his family to move from his small village to the big city of Delhi. His parents knew it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

"Their whole life got uprooted just to help me chase my dreams," Jaglan said. "They left everything behind and moved with me."

That move helped his game grow immensely. So much so, he became an acclaimed world champion youth golfer after winning over 100 junior events. His constant and consistent success earned him a chance to give a "Josh Talk," India's Ted Talk equivalent, at just 13-years-old.

Dig deeper:

He was also given the nickname "the Tiger Woods of India."

"I was really young when people called me that," Jaglan said. "So I didn't fully understand what it means."

While he does not wear Tiger's famous "Sunday Red," his talent did land him a spot sporting the green and gold at USF at just 16-years-old. However, life in the United States was certainly an adjustment.

"I wasn't the big fish in the small pond anymore," Jaglan said.

But that didn't stop USF golfer from giving it his all. If anything, it motivated him even more.

"He works his tail off day in and day out," USF senior golfer and Jaglan's roommate Jake Peacock said. "He's an inspiration in that sense for sure."

The 20-year-old has certainly impressed. He currently has the most Eagles, 18, in program history. He is also the only player on the current team to compete in two National Championships.

"He's got a work ethic that is unmatched," USF golf coach Steve Bradley said. "He's been that way for four years. The success he's having is a combination of what he has done but also how he's matured mentally and how he's allowed others to help him."

His chapter is coming to an end at USF pretty soon.

"I feel like I was able to really learn where I needed to get better and move on from there," Jaglan said.

While Jaglan knows he's not escaping the "India's Tiger Woods" moniker any time soon, Bradley still calls him that from time to time. This week he simply wants to be known as a USF senior as he plays for the Bulls for the final time.

"I'm going to miss these guys," Jaglan said. "Miss the coaches, especially the team trips. Going into regionals, the final round, we were in seventh, and I really did not want that to be my final college round. The guys played amazing that day. I was able to hang in there as well. Glad I get to go play for the national championship."

What's next:

While he is pumped to play on the national collegiate stage one last time, Jaglan is looking forward to what happens next.

"Hopefully playing professional, which has been my dream," Jaglan said. "Taking that next step is exciting."

Jaglan and the USF golf team will compete in the NCAA National Golf Championship this weekend. Round 1 is on Friday in Carlsbad, California.

