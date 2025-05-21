UTampa Spartans outfielder races to the top of the school's record books

The Brief UTampa outfielder Jordan Williams obliterated the school's single-season record for stolen bases with 73 total so far this season. He's stolen a base in 39 of the 53 games he's played this season. His 90% success rate on the base path has helped the Spartans get to the super regionals.



The University of Tampa Spartans outfielder Jordan Williams never stops moving.

"I try to really give them a show," Williams said.

The backstory:

The show has had several stops for the Gaither High School product. He went the junior college route in Texas to Florida State, and now he's back home in his final year of eligibility at The University of Tampa.

"I love the city," Williams said. "I love how my family is close. I love everything about it."

It's a special place for Williams since he has grown up at UTampa's baseball field.

"I was running around this park while my brothers played in high school and while I played here in high school," Williams said. "It's just fun to see the full circle moment happening with this historic ballpark."

However, there's something he really loves to do on the diamond.

Big picture view:

"Obviously, I like to steal some bases," Williams said.

He doesn't just like it. He's good at it too.

"His base-stealing is electric," Tampa head coach Joe Urso said. "No one is like him. When he goes, our offense goes. Hopefully, he can have another good tournament."

In fact, Williams has made quite an impact with his legs as he leads all of Division II baseball in stolen bases.

"It's a cool feeling to know you had a good season and there is no one, at least this season, who can say they outran you," Williams said.

By the numbers:

The 24-year-old has stolen 73 bases this season. That mark also obliterates the school's single-season record of 52 set way back in 1982 by Eddie Cowans. Sometimes it is his speed that gets him there. Sometimes it's acrobatics.

"Every time I steal a base, I am trying to steal off the pitcher," Williams said. "If they make a really good throw, I have to make something happen at the base - maybe a swim move, maybe a fancy slide. It just depends on the play."

What they're saying:

However, the grad student believes he's always had this level of escapability in him.

"I played a lot of tag growing up," Williams said. "I have a lot of siblings."

Just like he was as a kid, it is still hard to tag him out. He's only been caught eight times all season.

"You have to have that confidence or that level of fearlessness to be willing to take the base and not worry about it so that you can be the best that you can be. I like making stuff happen," Williams said.

Dig deeper:

Williams has certainly made it happen to the best of his ability. He's stolen a base in 39 of the 53 games he's played this season. His 90% success rate on the base path has helped the Spartans get to the super regionals.

"He can create havoc in so many ways," Urso said. "It's not just stealing bases. It's been real special to watch him all year."

The grad student hopes his season becomes even more special.

"The goal when you come to a place like this is to put another championship on that board," Williams said. "I wanted to steal some bases, but I wanted to do whatever to help the team win."

No matter how far the Tampa baseball team goes, Williams hopes he can continue to lace them up for a long time.

"I am hoping to play a little more baseball," Williams said. "The legs work fine and while they are still running, and we are able to mentally stay in the game, still physically able, I would like to play some more."

What's next:

The Spartans begin super regional play on Thursday against West Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the Division II College World Series.

