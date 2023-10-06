Tom Brady game worn jersey becomes one of most expensive NFL jerseys sold at auction

article

A Tom Brady game-worn jersey just became one of the most expensive NFL jerseys ever sold at auction.

The jersey was worn by Brady when he threw his 699th and 700th touchdown passes.

It sold for $1.1 million on Saturday at a prison reform gala in Atlantic City. That’s just shy of the record for the most expensive NFL jersey sold at auction, which was a Joe Montana jersey sold for $1.2 million.

The buyer of Brady’s jersey is said to be a "major social media channel owner."

Auctioneer Gabriel Butu lives in St. Pete and described to FOX 13 being in the middle of such a pricey sale.

"There’s a point where you’re so locked in you enter this other state where anything can happen, and you’re going with whatever you need to," Butu said. "It’s just about getting the energy out of the room."

As expensive as the jersey went for, it could be seen as a good deal soon, as Sotheby's is getting ready to auction off the jersey Brady wore in his final game.

That auction is happening next month, and the jersey is expected to go for $1.5 to $2.5 million, which would then become the most expensive NFL jersey ever sold.