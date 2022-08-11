Tom Brady to be away from Buccaneers for a few days due to personal, non-football reasons, coach says

Tom Brady was nowhere to be seen during the final practice before the first preseason game this weekend. In fact, he will be away from the team for the next few days.

Head Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday the quarterback will be out for personal reasons until after the Tennessee Titans game next week. It was discussed and approved prior to the beginning of camp.

Brady will likely return two days after the Titans game, which is Aug. 20, reports Greg Auman with The Atlantic.

"He'll be ready," said General Manager Jason Licht when discussing Week 1. "We're not at all concerned about that."

The Bucs will face off against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for the first preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.