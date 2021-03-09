Toronto Raptors home game tickets on sale Thursday

article

The Toronto Raptors will finally start selling tickets to their home games at Amalie Arena.

The venue announced tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The first home game allowing fans will be March 19 against the Utah Jazz. The capacity will be set for 3,500 fans.

Tickets for the Raptor’s remaining 18 home games will also go on sale Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Lightning to welcome up to 3,800 fans at Amalie Arena games starting March 13

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be welcoming back fans this Saturday and will formally raise their Stanley Cup banner.

