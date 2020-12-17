Toronto Raptors tickets go on sale Thursday for Tampa home games

article

Amalie Arena in Tampa will begin playing host to the Toronto Raptors and tickets for those home games will go on sale Thursday.

A limited number of fans will be allowed inside the venue. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com for the first 12 games. Up 3,200 fans will be allowed for preseason games and 3,800 for the regular season, which begins Dec. 23 against New Orleans.

Seats will be sold in pods of two or four and will start at $35. There won't be any seats within 30 feet of the court and masks will be required.

The first game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against the Miami Heat. Officials said there will a health and safety plan in place for every person that enters Amalie Arena. Physical distancing will be promoted at all gates, concessions, and restrooms.

The concession and retail stands will be cashless and contact-free, officials said. There will also be more than 200 sanitizing stations throughout the arena and UV disinfectant lights will hang over handrails and escalators.

The Raptors made Tampa their temporary home to begin the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The team is expected to be in Tampa at least until March, which is halfway through the season.

