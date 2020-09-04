UF to allow limited capacity, ban tailgating at home opener

The University of Florida is the latest school to announce capacity rules for home games, and it brings good news for football fans: The Gators will be allowing fans back to The Swamp for their home opener.

The university will allow roughly 17,000 fans inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which is approximately 20% of its capacity. Fans will have to wear masks and space out.

Now, for the bad news. Tailgating will not be allowed. The university is also banning several other game-day traditions, including the Gator Walk and Gators Fan Fest. Ticket and parking information will be released next week.

The Gators' home opener is on Oct. 3 against South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Florida State University is limiting its stadium capacity between 20% to 25%, with limits on tailgating. Parking lots will open just three hours before kickoff.

The University of Miami is banning alcohol from home games at Hard Rock Stadium, with no fans allowed inside at the first two of them-- including when the Hurricanes face off against the Seminoles on September 26.

In Tampa, the University of South Florida has already said fans will not be allowed at their home opener Sept. 12 against the Citadel, and for several home games after that. However, that could change for the final four home games.

In an open letter on August 27, USF Athletics Vice President Michael Kelly said:

"We do plan to welcome fans to our remaining four home games of the 2020 season – Oct. 10 vs. ECU, Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa, Nov. 21 vs. Navy and the War on I-4 vs. UCF on Nov. 27 – if state and local officials deem it appropriate for us to do so at that time. The number of fans we will be able to welcome to Raymond James Stadium this fall, and the measures put in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will be communicated soon."

In the days since, the university has still not announced how many students will be allowed to attend remaining home games, including one at Raymond James Stadium on October 10. FOX 13 has reached out to the university of additional information.

The first two televised college football games aired on Thursday night. The University of Southern Mississippi hosted The University of South Alabama. Southern Miss sold roughly 9,500 tickets to the game, about 25% capacity.

Fans were given a section rather than assigned seats. Groups were told to sit at least six feet apart.

Meanwhile, the University of Alabama-Birmingham also kicked off its season. That stadium did not limit the number of fans but said there was plenty of room to keep everyone spread apart.

As with home games at the University of Florida, tailgating was banned before kickoff.

