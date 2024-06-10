USF hires Indiana State's Mitch Hannahs as new baseball coach

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

South Florida has hired Mitch Hannahs away from Indiana State to take over its struggling baseball program, the school announced Saturday.

Hannahs led the Sycamores to five NCAA Tournaments in 11 seasons, and this year's team went 44-15 and won a second straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship. The Sycamores, who reached a super regional in 2023, made it to a regional final this season.

USF, coming off its third straight losing season, fired seventh-year coach Billy Mohl on May 20. The Bulls finished ninth in the 10-team American Athletic Conference after coming in last in 2022 and '23. They made it to an NCAA super regional in 2021.

ELON, NC - MARCH 1: Head coach Mitch Hannahs of Indiana State University during a game between Indiana State and Elon at Walter C. Latham Park on March 1, 2020 in Elon, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"Mitch did an incredible job elevating the Indiana State program to national prominence with its domination of the Missouri Valley Conference the last two years and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a super regional," USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. "I am excited by his vision and strategic plan to utilize USF’s facilities and resources to build a championship program in the baseball hotbed of Tampa Bay."