
USF moves home home game against ECU Pirates to FAU Stadium

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
University of South Florida Bulls
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - This weekend, the Bulls were supposed to host the ECU PIrates at Raymond James Stadium, but Hurricane Ian has forced the game across the state.

Instead, USF announced Tuesday the game will be scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at FAU Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard live on 102.5 FM and TuneIn Radio (Bulls Unlimited Channel).

The game was initially scheduled for with 7 p.m. start time at Raymond James Stadium.

"With Hurricane Ian building into a powerful and potentially very impactful storm on the Bay Area, the people and resources in our community, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to move our game out of the Tampa Bay area," said Michael Kelly, USF Vice President of Athletics.  "We are very grateful to our friends and colleagues at FAU for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in using their facility to play Saturday’s game and to ECU and the Conference for working with us during this time. 
 