USF moving forward after postponing FAU game

What a difference 48 hours can make. On Tuesday, USF head football coach Jeff Scott was talking about game plans and execution against Florida Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame – whom USF lost to last Saturday – postponed their game against Wake Forest. USF, out of caution, followed by postponing the game against FAU.

"They were disappointed," Scott said Thursday about informed his team of the postponement. "These guys want to play."

Scott wouldn't get into numbers when talking to reporters over Zoom Thursday, but contact tracing appears to be the biggest reason for so many players being ruled out.

"I can say that we have a number of players that are still out that were not with us last week," Scott said. "Then we have a number of players due to the developments of this week that are not with us this week."

More testing will take place Friday, so it the status of next week's conference opener against Cincinnati could be clear by next week. A possible makeup date for the FAU game remains up in the air, but Scott did suggest December as a possibility, assuming no conference games get postponed.

Scott is hopeful that this will be the only game postponed, but is well aware of what college football signed up for when they decided to play.

"You also in the back of your mind, have to think about when it does happen, how are we going to respond and how are we going to make plans to take care of our players."