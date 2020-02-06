USF pentathlete breaks new barrier with the Bulls

Growing up in Sweden and getting her first taste of college life in Kansas, Adrianna Janic made a fast dash to Florida.

Janic transferred to USF last year and the former 3-time junior indoor All-American quickly began breaking barriers with the Bulls. She just surpassed USF's Pentathlon record that stood for 16-years.

She has set new standards twice in the last two meets.

"That's what has been exciting for me so far," said Janik. "When Coach told me that I had surpassed the record, I was like no way I didn't. I had to go and look it up myself. I started screaming. I couldn't believe it myself."

"I remember watching her run in Malmo, Sweden,” said USF track coach Erik Jenkins. "When I found out she was here, I knew she was a person that had some talent, but obviously you have to work at it. You can't just show up and think you're going to be the best in the country."

Janic is making long strides, working her way up the NCAA Pentathlon rankings by running - a lot.

The pentathlon is the most challenging competition for women in indoor track. There are five individual events, staring out with the 60-meter hurdles. Then there are the high jump, shot put, long jump, and an 800-meter run.

"In the 800, you just have to go out and run it,” said Janic. "Mentally, it was challenging but physically, I was strong enough to run it. It's good. I've been grinding, so I'm excited."

Janic was runner-up at the AAC Conference Championship last year as junior. She'll head to this year's as the one to beat, but ultimately she has lofty goals.

"I think Olympics is everybody's dream,” said Janik. "So I'm really going to work hard to get to that. If that doesn't happen I'm in school so I'll always have my degree to fall back on."