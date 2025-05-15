USF softball stars hope to create own legacies separate from their all-star dads

The Brief Two sophomores on USF's softball team both have dads' who played sports on a professional level. DaNia Brooks is the daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks and Jamia Nelson is the daughter of former Orlando Magic all-star Jameer Nelson. While Brooks and Nelson have fathers who are known in the sports world, they hope they can create their own legacy at South Florida.



The USF softball team is deadly from pretty much every position in the batting order.

"The mindset is hit the ball hard," USF sophomore infielder Jamia Nelson said. "Hit it somewhere. Make something happen."

That includes two sophomores, who have sports in their genes.

"They came from good households," USF head coach Ken Eriksen said.

DaNia Brooks and Nelson did not come from the same home growing up, but they do have something very similar in common. They both have dads who played sports at the professional level.

"It is honestly not the biggest deal to me," Brooks said.

DaNia's dad is Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, and Jamia's dad is former Orlando Magic all-star Jameer Nelson. Many sports fans know them both as stars, but that's not how the two Bulls think of them.

"He is a dad at the end of the day," Brooks said. "That's really how I know him."

Pictured: DaNia Brooks with her father, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks. Courtesy: DaNia Brooks.

Quite often on campus, they will be stopped to get an autograph from their dad.

"I've had this happen my entire life," Nelson said. "It's nothing new."

While it is certainly something the two are used to, it is something the two Bulls will never understand.

"Every time someone goes up to their dads, they are like, 'I don't get it. I don't get it. That's Dad,'" Eriksen said. "It's special, but at the same time, we don't put any extra pressure on anybody."

Brooks and Nelson said the pressure is not there, because they are playing softball and not their dad's respective sports.

"It's not football," Brooks said. "I am chilling where I am at."

"I don't play basketball, obviously, so that takes a little pressure off of me," Nelson said.

The two also said their fathers are just two regular old softball dads.

Jamia Nelson with her father, former Orlando Magic all-star Jameer Nelson. Courtesy: Jamia Nelson.

"My dad calls me before every game and says 'have fun,'" Nelson said. "All I know is if I am having fun, I am where I am supposed to be."

DaNia's dad is quite active on social media, posting his love for the Bulls on X. He shows up to games as often as he can.

"People are always commenting to me about him recording my at bats with his phone," Brooks said. "If you see him, he'll be [right there] behind home plate. He is very supportive."

Eriksen said that support, more so than the genetics passed down to Brooks and Nelson, is really what made them stand out early on in their collegiate careers.

"They know at the end of the day, no matter what they do, their parents love them," Eriksen said. "That aspect of positivity is a big deal when you take the ballfield. If you are going out there, and you understand that it is a game to play, and you have passion to play, and you enjoy playing it just like your parents did, you have a chance to be really good."

While Brooks and Nelson have fathers who are known for their athletic prowess, they hope they can create their own legacy at South Florida.

"Staying focused," Brooks said. "Keep putting the work in at practice. That helps prepare you for things."

"I hope to be a part of a team that everyone works hard and plays for each other," Nelson said. "I just want to be known as the team and not myself."

The USF softball team opens up NCAA regional play on Friday. The Bulls will play Auburn at noon at Florida State. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

