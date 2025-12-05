Winter Haven's newly rebuilt Chain of Lakes Park pays homage to rich MLB history

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

Chain of Lakes Park, a hub for amateur and collegiate sports, is Winter Haven's newest prized jewel.

"This is one of the most beautiful baseball facilities I've ever seen, I mean, across the country," Mark Jackson, director of Visit Central Florida Sports, said.

The $20 million facility boasts four fields, batting cages, meeting rooms, restrooms and a concession stand.

Big picture view:

The city's efforts in recruiting sporting organizations have transformed the facility into a powerful economic engine and a valuable asset for the community.

"It was really a great opportunity for us to benefit, not only the local businesses and drive tourism traffic, but it also generates an opportunity for citizens to walk the trails here, the lake path," Jackson said.

More than 30 events will be hosted at the park, including the largest spring break tournament in the world, the RussMatt Invitational.

"I'm actually from here, and I grew up playing at these old fields. I'm really excited for when we're not bringing tourists, for our locals to take advantage of these fields," Alex Dry, senior sales and event supervisor with Visit Central Florida Sports, said.

Seats dating back to 1966, when the old iconic stadium was built to house MLB Spring Training, will be placed throughout the park to honor the stadium's rich history.

With a new 1,000-space parking lot southwest of the facility set to be completed by February, Chain of Lakes Park is not just a nod to the past, but a beacon for the future.

What's next:

Prospect Wire Baseball is hosting their Winter Classic this Saturday and Sunday, which will pump almost $1 million in economic impact into the area. It will be the first event hosted at the park since its completion.